Sterling Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,055 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $5.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.21. 6,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,828. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

