Sterling Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.30. The company had a trading volume of 230,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

