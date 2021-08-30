Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,511. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

