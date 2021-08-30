Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,115 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.99. 412,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,145,631. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

