Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,468,906. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

