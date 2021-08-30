Steven Eugene English Sells 20,599 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 20,599 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,030,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Eugene English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92.

NASDAQ STFC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $50.36. 90,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

STFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

