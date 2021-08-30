Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE FAF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$315.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

