Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.32.

PLAY opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock worth $1,464,680. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

