Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.50. 91,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.