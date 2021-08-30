Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 30th (ATHA, AXSM, AYRWF, DOCRF, FREE, GLGDF, GRBK, LIND, MRNS, OVID)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 30th:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$3.80 target price on the stock.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

