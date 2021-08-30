Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aquestive Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,998 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the average volume of 278 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. 2,043,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,068. The company has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

