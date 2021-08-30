Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arcadia Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 50,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.