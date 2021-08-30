StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.71

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 25712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -58.11.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.0910075 EPS for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.