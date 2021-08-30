STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Director Sells $179,600.00 in Stock

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,959. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after acquiring an additional 643,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,903,000 after acquiring an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

