Streamr Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $121.64 million and approximately $18.34 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 870,228,181 coins and its circulating supply is 775,550,007 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

