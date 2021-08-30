Strike (STRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $188.68 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $63.62 or 0.00130409 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $188.68 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,965,886 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

