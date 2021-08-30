StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $369,336.47 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $369,336.47 and approximately $18.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,698,426,080 coins and its circulating supply is 17,285,231,726 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

