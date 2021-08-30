StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $369,336.47 and approximately $18.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,698,426,080 coins and its circulating supply is 17,285,231,726 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.