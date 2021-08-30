Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $273.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $194.04 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

