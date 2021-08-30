Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $276.00

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $276.00 and last traded at $275.84, with a volume of 3180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

