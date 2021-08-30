Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,672 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after buying an additional 161,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 304.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $231,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Alton Hughes sold 5,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,789 shares of company stock worth $1,500,653 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

