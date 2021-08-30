Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,506 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

