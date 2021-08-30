Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,089 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,559 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,152 shares of company stock worth $4,795,390. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

