Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

