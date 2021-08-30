Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,317 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth $519,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at $652,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.62 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSAC. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

