Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

