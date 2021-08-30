Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

