Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.