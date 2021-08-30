Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 497.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 92,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 706.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 228,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INN opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

