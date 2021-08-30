Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

