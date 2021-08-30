Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 86.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 769,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 140,455 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

ALEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

