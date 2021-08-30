Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

