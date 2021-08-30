Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of LTC Properties worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after purchasing an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 127,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 91.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 45,081 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

