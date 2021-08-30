Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

