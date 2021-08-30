Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 814.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NYSE NCR opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.06.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

