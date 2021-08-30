Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $102.84 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

