Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

