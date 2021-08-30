Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,678,000 after buying an additional 810,496 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after buying an additional 664,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 212.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

BERY opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

