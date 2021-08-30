Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in J2 Global by 7.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.48.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

