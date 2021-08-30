Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

OCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.