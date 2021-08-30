Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,736 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in US Foods by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in US Foods by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USFD opened at $34.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

