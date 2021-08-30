Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 191,747 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 154.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,080,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,043 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 872,646 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CD stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

