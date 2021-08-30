Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,036 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

