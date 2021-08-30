Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

