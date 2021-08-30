Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 415,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

SRPT stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.