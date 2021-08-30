Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 365,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.