Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,622 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of RPT Realty worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 122,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 160,383 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPT. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.00 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.