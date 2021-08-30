Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,934 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,874 and sold 93,400 shares valued at $8,352,596. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

