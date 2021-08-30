Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,050 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Finance Trust worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $182,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $8.68 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

