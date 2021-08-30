Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,671 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $29.12 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.